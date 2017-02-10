Report: Denver Nuggets trade Jusuf Nu...

Report: Denver Nuggets trade Jusuf Nurkic to Portland Trail Blazers for Mason Plumlee

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

According to Adrian Wojnarowski the Denver Nuggets have traded Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for Mason Plumlee. The Nuggets will also send the Memphis Grizzlies first round pick that they own and receive a 2018 second rounder from Portland.

