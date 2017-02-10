Preview: Nuggets back in Denver to host red-hot Warriors
The Denver Nuggets recently finished off a three-game road trip in which they lost two games to Atlanta and Cleveland and picked up a solid win in New York as Nikola Jokic dropped 40 points for a new career high. Upon the return home, things got shaken up as center Jusuf Nurkic was traded to Portland in exchange for the Trail Blazer's Mason Plumlee on Sunday morning.
