Preview: Nuggets back in Denver to host red-hot Warriors

The Denver Nuggets recently finished off a three-game road trip in which they lost two games to Atlanta and Cleveland and picked up a solid win in New York as Nikola Jokic dropped 40 points for a new career high. Upon the return home, things got shaken up as center Jusuf Nurkic was traded to Portland in exchange for the Trail Blazer's Mason Plumlee on Sunday morning.

