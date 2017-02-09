New York will be a Classic Trap Game for Denver

Dec 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings and forward Kristaps Porzingis defend Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Denver Nuggets will battle the New York Knicks at home next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nugg Love.