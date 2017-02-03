NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets Shop...

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets Shopping Emmanuel Mudiay?

Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

If the whispers are any indication, the Denver Nuggets figure to be extremely active in the weeks and days leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. Just over the last few weeks, we've seen Kenneth Faried, Jusuf Nurkic and Wilson Chandler pop up in the rumor mill.

