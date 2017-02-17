NBA trade rumors: Clippers, Thunder r...

NBA trade rumors: Clippers, Thunder reportedly pushing for Wilson Chandler

The Clippers have been riddled with injuries , and it's no secret that Russell Westbrook needs some help in Oklahoma City, so it makes sense that both teams would be looking to add a piece at the trade deadline. That piece, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, could be Wilson Chandler of the Denver Nuggets .

