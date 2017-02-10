NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first victory over the Grizzlies in three tries this season. Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defence that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 per cent shooting.

