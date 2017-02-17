Murray, Hield, lead World past US, 15...

Murray, Hield, lead World past US, 150-141 in Rising Stars

12 hrs ago

Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, added 28 to the delight of the locals as the World squad beat the U.S. 150-141 on Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge. The game featuring top rookies and second-year pros is the main event on the first night of NBA All-Star weekend.

