Mavs rout Magic 112-80 in what's becoming turnaround season

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.