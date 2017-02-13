Magic snap 4-game losing streak, top Heat 116-107
Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Elfrid Payton added 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 116-107 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Nik Vucevic finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, which swept two games in Miami for the first time since 2007-08.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC