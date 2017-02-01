Live updates: Warriors vs. Hornets, Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors's Draymond Green high-fives Andre Iguodala after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of an NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Get the latest score and analysis from our live feed on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as the Warriors face the Charlotte Hornets at Oracle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.