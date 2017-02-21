Lean on me: International NBA players supporting each other

In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Teams, and the league, try to make the transition to the NBA easier for all players, but internationals need some special attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.