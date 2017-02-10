Kings rally from 22 down to beat Hawk...

Kings rally from 22 down to beat Hawks 108-107

8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Darren Collison drove past Dennis Schroder and made a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to cap a big second-half comeback and lift the Sacramento Kings to a 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Sacramento trailed almost the entire game and didn't take its first lead until Matt Barnes scored on an offensive rebound to put the Kings up 102-101 with 1:14 left.

