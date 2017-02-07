Jokic invokes Magic: "Passing makes two people happy. Scoring...
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is one of the best young passing centers in the NBA. The 21-year-old Serbian has been the star of several Top 10 countdowns and YouTube highlight mixes alike thanks to his fancy passing.
