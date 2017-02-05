Jokic Could Be The MVP Of The Rising Stars Challenge

Dec 28, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng during the first half at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Emmanuel Mudiay will be in the Rising Stars Challenge in this year's All-Star weekend.

