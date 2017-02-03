Highlights: Jamal Murray scores 20 points against the Spurs
The Denver Nuggets got demolished by the San Antonio Spurs last night in a predictable, schedule loss on the second night of a back-to-back against one of the league's best teams. Nikola Jokic got in foul trouble and, well, the Nuggets aren't very good right now without Jokic on the floor.
