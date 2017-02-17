Heisler: Magic Era should feature splashing sound of Lakers tanking
Inexperienced as the new sheriff in town is, Magic Johnson is a quick study. It took 11 days from the day his involvement was announced for him to tell “CBS This Morning” it would take three to five years to get the team “back rolling again.” That's the good part about having Magic involved.
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
