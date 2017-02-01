Gasol scores 24 as Grizzlies beat Nug...

Gasol scores 24 as Grizzlies beat Nuggets

21 hrs ago

Marc Gasol scored 24 points, Mike Conley had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-99 on Wednesday night. Emmanuel Mudiay had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in his return to the Nuggets lineup.

Chicago, IL

