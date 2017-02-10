Draymond Green on disrespectful OKC fan near Warriors bench: 'Slave days are over'

Angered by Kevin Durant 's decision to sign with the Warriors last summer, Oklahoma City Thunder fans were absolutely ruthless during his return on Saturday, calling him a cupcake and loudly booing every time he touched the ball. Their jeers had little to no effect on Durant as he continued to torch his former team, scoring 34 points and leading the Warriors to a 130-114 blowout victory over his former team.

