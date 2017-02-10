Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Wilson Chandler leaves game at halftime...to buy new pair of sh...
The Tweet of the Week this time is going to generate so many questions. On Friday night, after the Denver Nuggets defeated the New York Knicks 131-123, Wilson Chandler tweeted this: The first question I had was, "Wait, did this actually happen?" The next question was "Was Coach Malone and the rest of the team okay with this?" followed by, "He actually tweeted this for the world to see?!" Of course, then it donned on me that, no, an NBA player would not leave a game at halftime, in full uniform, in the freezing cold, to go shoe shopping.
