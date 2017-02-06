Denver Nuggets dial up defense in wire-to-wire victory over Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, tries to work the ball inside for a shot as Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. The all-star break for most players provides a brief respite from the grind of an 82-game season - an opportunity to recharge and prepare for whatever comes next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.