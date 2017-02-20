DeMarcus Cousins trade a rare deal in NBA history but results are mixed
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Wilt Chamberlain from the San Francisco Warriors in 1965 and would win the NBA title two years later. Cousins, who is averaging 27.8 points and 10.7 rebounds, is only the sixth player in NBA history to be traded at least 10 games into a season while owning a scoring average of 25 or points per game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
