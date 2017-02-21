Bucks Trade Roy Hibbert to Denver Nuggets for Protected Second Round Pick

According to a report from The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal sending center Roy Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a heavily protected 2nd round pick. Trading Roy Hibbert was a potential scenario given he was on an expiring deal, and that heavily protected pick is likely of the top-55 protected variety meaning Hibbert is gone for essentially nothing.

