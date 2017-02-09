76ers beat Magic 112-111 on T.J. McConnell's game-winning shot
The Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor fouls the Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier, right, at Amway Center Thursday night. He played his rookie season in Philadelphia, and he also remembers recent history: The 76ers upset the Magic in 2014-15 at Amway Center and again last season in Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC