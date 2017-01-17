Upgrading the Backcourt

The struggles of the Wizard's bench is well chronicled- no need to get into how they've been historically bad, right? So, rather than pouring my own gallon of unleaded on this dumpster fire of a bench , I thought I'd take a look at how we can improve it. Putting on the ole' Ernie hat! hope that Mahinmi returns to a level above replacement-level, the frontcourt rotation is actually pretty decent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.