UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knocked Out the Denver Nuggets Mascot
Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the UFC's starweight champion, attended Thursday night's game between the Suns and Nuggets in Denver. Jedrzejczyk was treated to the increasingly regular Nikola Jokic show and also had the Nuggest mascot pick a fight.
