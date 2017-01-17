Towns carries Wolves past Nuggets, 111-108
Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic represent the big men of the new millennium - versatile, do-everything combo guards in the bodies of centers who are giving their downtrodden franchises hope that better days are right around the corner. Towns has gotten the better of the one-on-one matchup against Jokic in all three games against Denver this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC