Three Nuggets have been selected for the Rising Stars Challenge
At least three Denver Nuggets are going to play during All-Star Weekend, as Nikola Jokic, Emmanuel Mudiay and rookie Jamal Murray have all been selected to play in the 2017 BBVA Rising Stars Challenge in New Orleans. Both Jokic and Mudiay took place in last year's Rising Stars Challenge and both players can show Jamal Murray the ropes.
