Thomas scores 21 as Celtics rout Magic 128-98

14 hrs ago Read more: Walker County Messenger

Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and eight assists in just three quarters, extending his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 30 straight games as Boston set a season high in scoring while beating the Orlando Magic 128-98 on Friday night.

