The Pacers surrender too many 'wide open' 3-pointers

Trusting the pass has fueled Indiana's first multi-game win streak of the season. Over the last five games, the Blue & Gold's offensive efficiency has been second to none in the league, notching a mammoth 119.6 points per 100 possessions.

