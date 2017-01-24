The Nuggets Have Struck Gold With Nikola Jokic
With the current trend of young hybrid big men in the NBA, KAT, Embiid, and Kporzee are getting all the love. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is showing up fashionably late, but he is also demanding our attention If you don't know, now you know.
