The Impact of Boogie Cousins' Extension

13 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

In the early hours of January 11th, news broke that Demarcus Cousins will likely sign a Designated Player Veteran Extension with the Kings in the 2017 offseason. Obviously, Cousins' decision to sign an extension with the Kings will have an impact on the 2019 unprotected first round pick that the Kings owe the Sixers, but I am going to explain why the Kings still have a decent chance of landing early in the 2019 draft lottery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

