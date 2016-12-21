The Denver Nuggets are who we thought they are
The Los Angeles Clippers were without Blake Griffin , Chris Paul and J.J. Redick when they faced the Denver Nuggets the day after Christmas. Despite the opponent being severely shorthanded, when the Nuggets emerged victorious from the brief road trip to California most felt it was a solid victory for a young team trying to learn how to be consistent in the thick of the NBA schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC