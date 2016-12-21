The Denver Nuggets are who we thought...

The Denver Nuggets are who we thought they are

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

The Los Angeles Clippers were without Blake Griffin , Chris Paul and J.J. Redick when they faced the Denver Nuggets the day after Christmas. Despite the opponent being severely shorthanded, when the Nuggets emerged victorious from the brief road trip to California most felt it was a solid victory for a young team trying to learn how to be consistent in the thick of the NBA schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Nuggets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16) May '16 iosuser 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14) Nov '14 LAKER4LIFE 1
News Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14) Jul '14 engd 2
News Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14) Jun '14 Go Blue Forever 9
News Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14) May '14 bigtool 5
See all Denver Nuggets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC