Teague, Turner carry Pacers past Nets...

Teague, Turner carry Pacers past Nets 121-109 for 4th in row

18 hrs ago

Jeff Teague had 21 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner finished with 25 points and 15 boards as the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Leading 66-59, the Pacers went on an 18-4 run that gave them a 21-point lead.

