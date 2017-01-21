Ricky Rubio has left the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons and will miss at least the next game on Sunday against Denver T-wolves' Rubio to miss Nuggets game for personal reasons Ricky Rubio has left the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons and will miss at least the next game on Sunday against Denver Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kcLW4z MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio will miss the game on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, but it has nothing to do with the trade rumors that have surrounded him of late. Rubio left the team on Friday for personal reasons and will not rejoin the Wolves until late Sunday or Monday, coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday after practice.

