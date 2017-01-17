Seven teams that could use Jusuf Nurkic more than Nuggets

Perhaps there is more urgency to move him within the organization, though -- ESPN's Marc Stein reported Friday that the Nuggets are "working to find a new home" for him and "are searching out deals that would give him the Bosnian big man an opportunity to go elsewhere and start anew." If you're not familiar with the Nuggets' backup center, here's a quick primer: Two years ago, everybody was excited about him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.