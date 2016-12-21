Rumor: Atlanta Hawks willing to trade Paul Millsap
A report from Marc Stein of ESPN came out today that Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap is available in the right trade. Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN : ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap Millsap is currently averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and a career high 3.7 assists per game for the Hawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC