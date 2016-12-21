Rumor: Atlanta Hawks willing to trade Paul Millsap

A report from Marc Stein of ESPN came out today that Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap is available in the right trade. Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN : ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap Millsap is currently averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and a career high 3.7 assists per game for the Hawks.

