Preview: Nuggets at Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a three-game losing streak but good fortune has the reeling Denver Nuggets next on the schedule. Denver has dropped four consecutive games and lost seven straight overall contests to the Thunder entering Saturday's game in Oklahoma City.
