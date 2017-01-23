Podcast: On Murray the point guard an...

Podcast: On Murray the point guard and the end of the Timberwolves game

The podcast you love to love and hate to hate is back with the best ever audio recording to ever prominently mention both Jamal Murray and Jameer Nelson over a 30 minute time span! Add in to that we are coming to you once again from Jakes Sports & Spirits in BEAUTIFUL Denver, Colorado and you know what.... Aside from Nate Timmons and myself gushing about Jamal Murray the point guard and what it means for the Denver Nuggets , we also talk about Jusuf Nurkic and if the Nuggets are, indeed, "motivated" to trade the big Bosnian center. What are the Nuggets playoff prospects? Also give up some kudos to Denver for such a great home crowd Saturday night.

