Pistons High / Low: Blitzed off the court by the Warriors

The Pistons hung around for a while but the Golden State Warriors blew the doors open in the third quarter and eventually won 127-107 . Detroit was able to control the paint early on, which, despite their horrid 3-point shooting, kept the game close.

Chicago, IL

