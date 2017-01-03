Paul Klee: Nikola Jokic: From Serbia to the Denver Nuggets with love
It's funny to hear Jokic swear, not solely because foreign accents from 6-foot-10 men make them excellent "Die Hard" villains; it's also funny because anger is not a quality often associated with the Nuggets' gentle giant and prodigal 21-year-old center, who reacts to an referee's whistle by aggressively ... shaking his head and trudging to the bench. So it seems we can learn something from this outburst, even if Nikola wears a goofy smile as he swears: Nothing pushes our buttons quite like an older sibling who knows which buttons to push.
