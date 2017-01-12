Orlando Magic 107 Utah Jazz 114: Jazz pull away late despite Payton's career night
Wrapping up their lone back-to-back on their extended West Coast road trip, the Orlando Magic made their lone visit of the season to Utah to take on the Jazz. The Magic looked poised to take home the victory, but the Jazz finished the game on a 17-5 run to knock the Magic off 114-107.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC