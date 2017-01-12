Orlando Magic 107 Utah Jazz 114: Jazz...

Orlando Magic 107 Utah Jazz 114: Jazz pull away late despite Payton's career night

Wrapping up their lone back-to-back on their extended West Coast road trip, the Orlando Magic made their lone visit of the season to Utah to take on the Jazz. The Magic looked poised to take home the victory, but the Jazz finished the game on a 17-5 run to knock the Magic off 114-107.

