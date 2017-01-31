Nikola Jokic's season is great, but h...

Nikola Jokic's season is great, but he is not a great...not yet at least

Read more: Denver Stiffs

If you read a lot of the sports material generated by the Denver media, or if you follow many of them on twitter, you've undoubtedly noticed some high praise for Nikola Jokic , but just as there are those ready to crown him as a superstar, there are others who are equally, and rightfully, reserved with their expectations of the Denver Nuggets young center. It's easy to see where both sides come from.

