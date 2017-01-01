New Year's resolutions for major figures in the Warriors organization

They set the NBA wins record, saw their star become the league's first unanimous MVP, climbed out of a 3-1 hole to win the Western Conference, gave up a 3-1 lead to lose the NBA Finals and then signed one of the most talented players in history just as he was entering his prime. They enter 2017 with a 29-5 record, primed for another deep playoff run.

