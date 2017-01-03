NBA Wrap: Westbrook nails another tri...

NBA Wrap: Westbrook nails another triple-double

Read more: The Mercury

STATS machine Russell Westbrook notches his 17th triple-double of the season, Aussie Jazz guard sidelined, and Jimmy Butler lifts Bulls. All the results are in the NBA Wrap! Utah didn't play Aussie guard Dante Exum , but Joe Ingles saw 24 minutes off the bench.

