NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets Shopping Nurkic, Faried And Gallinari

NBA Trade Rumors: The Denver Nuggets, while maintaining an interested in Paul Millsap, are shopping Jusuf Nurkic, Kenneth Faried and Danilo Gallinari While the Denver Nuggets made headlines earlier this week for being one of the teams fully engaged on the pursuit of Atlanta Hawks all-star Paul Millsap, they too have other aspirations ahead of next month's NBA Trade Deadline. According to ESPN's Marc Stein, in addition to being involved in the bidding war for Millsap, the Nuggets are openly shopping Jusuf Nurkic, in addition to Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler.

