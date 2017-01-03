McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109
CJ McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. D'Angelo Russell had 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 off the bench for Los Angeles, which led by 14 in the first half.
