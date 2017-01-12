Man Accused In 1st Murder Of The Year Charged
Man Accused In 1st Murder Of The Year Charged The man accused in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man on New Year's Day has been formally charged. Investigators Work To Determine Whether Gun Store Thefts Linked South Platte Tactical in Brighton was closed for business Thursday, after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives asked the owner to audit his merchandise and make sure more guns aren't missing.
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
