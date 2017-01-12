Lakers' Luke Walton gets front-row se...

Lakers' Luke Walton gets front-row seat when Blazers honor Bill Walton, 1977 NBA champs

Lakers coach Luke Walton will get a front-row seat later this month, when the Portland Trail Blazers honor his father, Bill Walton, and the rest of their 1977 NBA championship team for a 40th anniversary celebration on Jan. 25 during the Lakers' game at the Moda Center in Portland. Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets center Dan Issel during an April 20, 1977 game in Denver.

