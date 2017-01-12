Lakers dona t have enough to match Spursa depth in 134-94 loss
SAN ANTONIO >> The nightmares have stopped turning into reality for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has finally coached against the Lakers without worrying how Kobe Bryant would ruin his day. The Lakers do not have such a luxury against the Spurs regardless of Tim Duncan's retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Denver Nuggets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vogel ready to help Magic take next step (May '16)
|May '16
|iosuser
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jonas Valanciunas may get a max-deal despite no... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|LA Lakers Are Best Landing Spot for Quincy Mill... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|LAKER4LIFE
|1
|Carmelo Anthony, Wes Johnson, Dion Waiters faci... (Apr '14)
|Jul '14
|engd
|2
|Carmelo Anthony Asking About Tom Thibodeau Make... (Apr '14)
|Jun '14
|Go Blue Forever
|9
|Knicks fire coach Mike Woodson, rest of staff (Apr '14)
|May '14
|bigtool
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Nuggets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC