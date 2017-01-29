Lakers' Deng not expected to be affec...

Lakers' Deng not expected to be affected by Trump's executive order

Lakers forward Luol Deng walks toward the bench during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 22. The confusion and uncertainty following President Donald Trump 's executive order on immigration extended into the sports world and in discussions about the Lakers this weekend. Although several outlets speculated that the order could prevent Lakers forward Luol Deng from traveling abroad, the order is not expected to affect him.

